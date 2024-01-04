Woman Slammed for Revealing Sister’s Intimate Secret to Fiance: ‘She Can’t Have Kids’

A young woman on Reddit is in hot water with her family after she spilled her 34-year-old sister's secret to the sister's fiancé.

"My sister has one son from a previous marriage but after giving birth the hospital found a tumor in her chest. She had gotten it removed but she lost a lung in the process," the woman explained.

"Now onto the problem: After a messy divorce, my sister found a man that’s much younger than she is. He’s young so he wants to have a lot of children, plus he comes from a culture where children are a major factor in marriage," she continued, adding he wants to have three kids.

"At first I thought after a while of dating my sister would tell her partner that she can’t give birth without major risks. She could literally die. She never did, now they are planning the wedding. When me and my other siblings confronted her she said that she’s willing to take the risk and that she wants more kids," the woman shared.

Since she doesn't "agree" with her sister's wishes, during Christmas dinner with her family she decided to publicly "bring up my sister’s surgery and the risk of getting pregnant."

"She left soon after cursing me out and yelling that I’m a liar. Her fiancé yelled at me, saying that surgery isn’t something I should lie about and how an immature teen doesn’t understand the risk of pregnancy," she continued.

Since then, her sister has been icing her out and her parents think she "should’ve never said anything."

In the comments, Reddit users blasted the woman for interfering in her sister's personal business.

"You sound like you're an interfering [a--hole] who has no idea what they're talking about. Maybe just butt out and let your sister lead her own life," one person wrote.

"So you don’t know her medical issues but still feel like an expert on them? At a Christmas dinner where you had to make a scene instead of pulling them aside privately and voicing your concerns... You have a lot of growing up to do," another chimed in.

"Your sister should bring this up, not you. She can have kids but apparently it is more risky for her than for others. That’s her decision and again, not yours," someone else commented.