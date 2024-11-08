Is Your Local Six Flags Theme Park Closing Down? What We Know

Rumors of possible park closures have begun to swirl around serval Six Flags locations.

According to The Independent, the parent company of the theme parks, Six Flags Magic Mountain, is now considering closing some of its 42 locations across the United States.

The outlet goes on to say that the latest quartile earnings report from the corporation show plans for a potential “portfolio optimization” which may end up closing several locations across the country.

The new company called Six Flags Entertainment Cooperation, was created after a merger with Cedar Fair in July following a deal that was worth $8 billion. Their plan called Project Accelerate showed that the company promises to complete a "comprehensive review of the portfolio to evaluate the potential divestiture of non-core assets to help reduce leverage," The Independent claims.

This could mean there are some closures on the way for the theme park company. However, the company's CEO has since shot down the rumors of any closings that may take place.

"While extreme weather and other operating disruptions at critical points during the third quarter impacted our financial results, consumer demand for our parks remained strong during normalized operating conditions," said Six Flags president and CEO Richard A Zimmerman.

"The strength of our business and considerable demand for our parks was particularly evident over the past five weeks, when attendance was up more than one million visits compared to combined legacy Cedar Fair and legacy Six Flags attendance over the same period last year," he added.

Spokesperson Gary Rhoades also shared a statement that denied that the company was to close any locations.

"We have no plans to close parks," NBC5 reports.

Zimmerman also clarified what exactly Project Accelerate was.

"Four months ago we launched Project Accelerate, a transformational initiative to harmonize our operations and unlock the full potential of the new Six Flags. I’m highly confident that focusing on our core strategic objectives will deliver superior and sustainable value creation over the next several years, enabling us to reach our new target of at least $800 million of annual unlevered pre-tax free cash flow by 2027," he said.

The news comes after it was revealed that the former Six Flags New Orleans would finally be demolished after being closed since Hurricane Katrina.