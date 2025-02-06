6 Illegal Things Your Boss May Be Doing at Work

Whether you call your boss your boss or go for the softer, more friendly-sounding supervisor or leader, there's always an intimidation factor surrounding them. I mean, that's just natural human nature.

Your boss could be the greatest person ever and have the coffee mug from employees to prove it, but as we always hear, it's still a business.

While we like to believe (maybe naively) that someone in a leadership role would never do anything against the law, it happens. Maybe it was inadvertently, or it's because your boss is truly taking advantage of their position.

While sexual harassment, discrimination laws, and even illegal job application questions are more commonly known, here are those less talked about but equally illegal things a boss cannot do.

FORBID SALARY DISCUSSION WITH COLLEAGUES

If you want to talk salary with your coworkers, go for it. It's illegal for your boss or any company to try to stop you verbally or in a contract since it falls under discrimination.

Even during an interview, you can ask about the varying salaries people have made.

PENALIZE AN EMPLOYEE FOR JOB COMPLAINING ON OR OFF SOCIAL MEDIA

This can be a tricky one; however, generally speaking, according to the Aware Recruiter website, certain discussions about workplace conditions and pay are protected under labor laws.

For example, if you complain on your personal socials, the company can't legally penalize you. That would be in violation of workers’ rights, especially if there are major issues in your workplace.

TREAT CONTRACTORS/FREELANCERS LIKE FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES

This is a big one, according to Finance Buzz.

If you're a contract employee or freelancer, that means the company is saving money because they don't have to pay you benefits as well as saving on various taxes.

However, take note that as an independent contractor, your boss can't tell you how to work or when to work.

Obviously, certain projects or jobs happen during certain hours with deadlines while using company resources, etc, but that's all agreed upon when you sign on as a freelancer.

He or she can't add additional responsibilities, either, without renegotiating your agreement.

FAIL TO PAY OVER TIME

No, an extra vacation day or comp day isn't how this works if you work overtime.

The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) means that if you work an hourly wage, you get paid time and a half beyond your regular rate once you've reached 40 hours for the workweek.

EMPLOYEE PRIVACY RIGHTS

What are your privacy rights exactly?

This comes down to the legal boundaries of monitoring communications and your personal property at work, including unauthorized surveillance of personal emails and items at work.

You have a right to privacy at work, too that's protected under various state and federal laws.

BAN ATTEMPTS TO ORGANIZE

If your boss tells you you're not allowed to form or join a union, that's illegal and has been since 1935 when the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) was passed.

The big question becomes whether you're comfortable in your work environment to broach something that feels illegal if it ever comes to that and if you feel safe doing so.

READ ON: Whatever You Do, Don't Wear These Four Colors to a Job Interview

The Most Anticipated Movies of 2025 20 movies we can’t wait to see in ’25.