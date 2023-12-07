Beware of This Caught-on-Camera Speeding Ticket Scam Making the Rounds

I'm writing this article as an almost victim. I received an email that said the following:

You’ve been detected with a speed infringement: Reason: Negligent driving in Greenwich, CT Case No: 1139471 Amount due: 655.78 This fine will be sent by mail to your address. However you can screen it now, please click here Photo Proof - 4563456

I removed the link that was connected to the 'Photo Proof - 4563456' wording above so no one would be tempted to click on it. In the email photo I've attached below, you can see that it's highlighted blue because obviously, it connects to something very nefarious.

Jolana Miller/Townsquare Media Jolana Miller/Townsquare Media loading...

Now here's the thing that made me stop and think.

Yes, I've driven in Greenwich, Connecticut recently and my phone number is a Connecticut number. So I immediately started replaying in my mind if I did sneak through a yellow traffic light turning red. The answer is no, not that I can recall.

That's when my training in scam emails kicked in about 30 seconds after reading seeing it and thinking about it.

First of all, why would it come to my work email? Next, why would I even be receiving an email? Finally, if this was legit then why is it coming from a very generic sounding email address 'penalities@speedcamerafines.com' versus the Greenwich Police Department?

Truly everything you just read above happened in around a minute before I decided to google the email address and see what popped up. Sure enough, that search confirmed this is indeed a scam dating back to 2017.

So please beware because clearly, this scam is still alive and well.

