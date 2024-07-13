There are Hidden Meanings Behind Stars on the Sides of Barns

We've all driven the open roads and seen barns freckled along the landscape complete with big stars on the sides. But did you know there are hidden meanings behind that decor?

They come in various colors and sizes filling that empty spaces on the barns. Sometimes there's a few on one barn, sometimes they're painted on and sometimes they're metal or wood.

It's not just a trendy barn thing though that took off once upon a time, rather there's meaning behind each and every star you see on the side of a barn whether the owners themselves know it or not.

It doesn't matter if you're on the open plains of the Midwest, the rolling hills of New England, or rural areas in California or Georgia, they're everywhere.

According to the Taste of Home website, the barn star actually originated from German-American and Dutch-American settlers to ward off evil and bring good luck to farmers.

Taste of Home says they're known as Pennsylvania stars or primitive stars, and they don't just mean luck, the colors matter, too.

A brown star symbolizes friendship and strength, while white stars stand for purity and energy, according to Taste of Home.

Meanwhile, if you see a purple star, that's considered holy, while a green star symbolizes hope for growth and fertility.

A blue or black star is all about protecting your farm, and if you see a yellow star, Taste of Home says that means love for your fellow man and the sun.

