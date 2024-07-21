Yes, the Lens Color in Your Sunglasses Really Does Matter

Almost no one buys a pair of sunglasses unless they feel good, look cool, and make you feel confident. Shapes, sizes, colors, and even brands are what we focus on purely in a vain manor. In reality that's no different then why we buy most clothing and accessories.

However, there is something about the coolness of sunglasses. Unless you're buying a pair specifically for an activity versus attractiveness like the kind that wrap around your entire face, we're all about what looks hot on us.

However, as you may know, the various colors of lenses have different uses and really do matter when it comes to safeguarding your eyes with their UV protection.

According to the CNET website, each color and tint affects the way sunlight filters in, and depending on what you're doing, how they protect your peepers properly.

Here are the colors and how each helps keep your eyes healthy.

Brown or Amber

These are especially good for the active because they offer heightened visual acuity, They're also perfect for any condition outside from sunny or beyond overcast and dreary. When it comes to everyday use, these are a go-to.

Green

If you prefer, this is the other lens color that's perfect for everyday use under any condition outside. The color brightens shadows, improves perception and contrast, and cuts down glare.

Yellow or Orange

These are made for pilots, hunters, and snowy activities when there's low light, hazy, or foggy conditions. This makes them perfect for pilots, hunters, and snow skiers in those conditions. The tint is ideal for focusing on moving objects.

Blue or Purple

Foggy and hazy is what these lens colors are perfect for. They also help reduce glare if it is super sunny out. They help reduce glare and are perfect for water sports and snow skiing because of the moisture involved.

Pink or Rose

These colors are ideal for depth perception as well as those with light sensitivity or other eye issues. These are popular for winter sports' lovers as well as hunters and fisherman.

While only two lens colors are the best for simple, every day use, you're fine with any of them according to the Frames Direct website. Enter, the coolness factor I guess.

