Do You Know What Color Sunglasses Lens Is Best for Your Eyes?

Almost no one buys a pair of sunglasses unless they feel good, look cool, and make you feel confident. Shapes, sizes, colors, and even brands are what we focus on purely in a vain manner. In reality, that's no different than why we buy most clothing and accessories.

However, there is something about the coolness of sunglasses. Unless you're buying a pair specifically for activity versus attractiveness, like the kind that wraps around your entire face, we're all about what looks hot on us.

However, as you may know, the various colors of lenses have different uses and really do matter when it comes to safeguarding your eyes with their UV protection.

According to the CNET website, each color and tint affects the way sunlight filters in and, depending on what you're doing, how they protect your peepers properly.

Here are the colors and how each helps keep your eyes healthy.

Brown or Amber

These are especially good for the active because they offer heightened visual acuity. They're also perfect for any condition outside, from sunny to overcast and dreary. When it comes to everyday use, these are a go-to.

Green

If you prefer, this is the other lens color that's perfect for everyday use under any condition outside. The color brightens shadows, improves perception and contrast, and cuts down glare.

Yellow or Orange

These are made for pilots, hunters, and snowy activities when there are low light, hazy, or foggy conditions. This makes them perfect for pilots, hunters, and snow skiers in those conditions. The tint is ideal for focusing on moving objects.

Blue or Purple

These lens colors are perfect for fogging and haziness. They also help reduce glare if it is super sunny. Because of the moisture involved, they are perfect for water sports and snow skiing.

Pink or Rose

These colors are ideal for depth perception, as well as those with light sensitivity or other eye issues. They are popular with winter sports lovers, hunters, and fishermen.

While only two lens colors are best for simple, everyday use, according to the Frames Direct website, you're fine with any of them. Enter the coolness factor, I guess.

