Susan Boyle's official Spotify account was briefly hacked Monday (Sept. 18) when someone uploaded a very X-rated song to the 62-year-old Scottish singer's page.

According to a viral TikTok, Boyle's Spotify page briefly featured a bouncy, raunchy hyperpop song called "Anal Queen" yesterday. For a few hours, the song was available to stream alongside actual Susan Boyle tracks such as "I Dreamed a Dream" and "The Winner Takes It All."

However, it was clear to many upon first listen that the song wasn't a legitimate Susan Boyle recording, as it doesn't feature her vocals but does include NSFW lyrics

Anal queen, I'm your anal queen

Anal queen, I'm totally an anal queen

I just love the way that you slip and slide, baby

I think I got some Astroglide, so

You can get some a-- tonight from me

Your hardcore anal queen

Listen below:

According to last.fm, "Anal Queen" is a song by retired independent pop artist and producer Ayesha Erotica. The website claims the song was meant for her never-released album horny.4u but was instead leaked on YouTube in 2019.

Naturally, after the track was uploaded to Boyle's Spotify account yesterday, it went viral online.

See some reactions below:

This isn't the first time Boyle has been trolled online.

According to NME, in 2012 Boyle's PR team invited people to participate in a "#susanalbumparty" — a.k.a. Susan Album Party — on social media. However, many read the album listening party hashtag as "Sus Anal Bum Party."

Boyle shot to fame in 2009 when she performed "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Misérables on Britain's Got Talent.

She even named her debut album after the song. I Dreamed a Dream is the best-selling debut album of all time in the U.K.

In June 2023, Boyle returned to the Britain's Got Talent stage, where she shared that she suffered a stroke last year.

"It is extra special for me actually because last April there, I suffered a minor stroke. I have fought like crazy to get back on stage. And I have done it," Boyle said.

Following the revelation, Boyle received a wave of support and well-wishes from fans online.