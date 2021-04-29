T-Pain Just Realized He Has Hundreds of Un-Opened DMs From Other Celebrities

T-Pain just went viral on TikTok after making one heck of a discovery on his Instagram.

On Wednesday (April 28), the rapper shared a video regarding his latest revelation that Instagram requires you to manually accept Instagram direct message chats from non-mutual users.

"I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb," he captioned the video.

The clip shows an embarrassed T-Pain shaking his head as a screen recording of his DMs from people such as Diplo ("Hey boss") and Fergie scrolls in the background.

Pia Mia, Viola Davis, Keri Hilson, Tyler Cameron and ESPN also sent him messages over the years, all of which went unopened by the social media-challenged rap star.

"I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that's full of celebs trying to reach me," T-Pain explained.

"Dude is that Fergie? SMH [shake my head]," he wrote in the video. "I've been accidentally straight up ignoring all these people for like 2 years."

Tyler Cameron responded to his post in the comments section. "Now I see why you left me hanging... all good we Florida Boys."

Diplo replied, "I was asking if you had any milk, I needed to borrow some."

Well, at least T-Pain didn't leave them all on read!