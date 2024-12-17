Yes, Taco Bell Now Serves Chicken Nuggets

Taco Bell can do it all – breakfast, nacho fries, Mexican pizza, and now, chicken nuggets.

Customers might be surprised by the move, but don't worry, the Mexican-inspired food chain is putting its own spin on the fast food classic.

According to Fox Business, Taco Bell will start offering their chicken nuggets on Thursday "for a limited time and while supplies last."

The nuggs boast a "zesty jalapeño buttermilk flavor" marinade and are breaded with a "blend of breadcrumbs and crunchy tortilla chips," making them unique to Taco Bell.

READ MORE: Taco Bell Introduces Photo Booth, AI for Drive-Thru Customers

Taco Bell's chicken nuggets will come with the choice between three sauces: Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, Bell Sauce and Jalapeño Honey Mustard.

Per the outlet, the nuggets will be available a la carte and as part of a combo meal.

A five-count of chicken nuggets will be priced at $3.99 and come with one dipping sauce, while the 10-count nuggets will be available with two dipping sauces at $6.99.

Plus, the chicken nuggets combo will feature the new item paired with the fan-fave Nacho Fries, nacho cheese sauce and a large drink.

Depending on whether customers order the five-count or the 10-count, the combo will run at $5.99 or $8.99.

The restaurant is also offering the chicken nugget deluxe meal for $10.49, which offers a five-count nugget, a dipping sauce, a Crunchy Taco, Beef Chalupa, regular Nacho Fries and a medium fountain drink.

"As the inventors of Nacho Fries, Taco Bell is fully aware that reinventing an American classic with a Taco Bell twist is a responsibility we don’t take lightly. But in a world dominated by chicken cravings, it was time to show the world how Taco Bell does chicken nuggets – unexpected and undeniably bold," Taco Bell Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said in a statement, per Fox Business.

Taco Bell's version of chicken nuggets will compete with the iconic menu offerings of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King and more.