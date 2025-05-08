How You Can Get a Four-Day Job Taste Testing Buffets in Las Vegas

If you're into Las Vegas and buffets, this temporary dream job may be exactly what you need to shake up your life a bit.

Oh, and get this! It's just a long weekend so that you can get back to your normal life.

According to Travel + Leisure magazine, if you're picked to dine like a whale, airfare is covered for you, as well as a four-night stay at a high-end hotel on the Las Vegas strip. You'll receive $500 in flight credits in case you want to bring someone with you.

Another $1,000 will be thrown in if you feel like hitting the Blackjack table or going crazy on the slot machines. Or maybe shopping is your thing with that grand in your hand.

According to the Casinos website, your job title will be Las Vegas Casino Buffet Tester.

We’re searching for one lucky food lover to take on the tastiest job in Las Vegas – officially testing the most legendary buffets on the Strip. If you’ve ever dreamed of being paid to feast like a high roller, your moment has arrived.

TASTE-TESTING BUFFETS

Bachannal Buffet at Caesar’s Palace

The Buffet at Wynn

Wicked Spoon at Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan Bellagio Buffet

A.Y.C.E Buffet at Palms

Think endless piles of fresh crab legs, prime rib carved to order, global cuisine that'll take your taste buds on a world tour, and dessert spreads that would make Willy Wonka jealous. This isn't just dinner—it's a full-on food festival, and you're the VIP guest.

Click here to apply.

PS: You have to be 21 years old and a resident of the U.S. or Canada.

