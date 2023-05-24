Taylor Swift and Ice Spice are set to release an icy collaboration Friday (May 26).

The two, who were photographed together at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, are gifting fans with a special treat: a special "Karma" remix!

On Wednesday (May 24), the "You’re On Your Own, Kid" singer announced a deluxe edition of her massive album, Midnights, which will feature a remix of “Karma” with a little help from breakthrough rapper Ice Spice.

“Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album," Swift tweeted.

On Twitter, Ice Spice quote-tweeted Swift's post, calling the pop star the "sweetest person ever."

The collaboration is seemingly a dream come true for the up-and-coming rap star, who is a longtime Swiftie. In 2022, she told NYLON magazine that Swift's "We Are Never Getting Back Together" is her go-to breakup anthem.

Ice Spice most recently topped the charts with other high-profile collabs including "Princess Diana" with Nicki Minaj and "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" with PinkPantheress.

Swift also announced that Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) will feature an extended version of fan-favorite "Snow on the Beach" featuring Lana Del Rey.

"You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach," Swift revealed in her announcement.

Plus, fans attending Swift's East Rutherford Eras Tour shows in New Jersey this weekend will be able to purchase a "new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30PM ET on Friday!"

According to Swift, the CD "will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called 'You’re Losing Me'!"