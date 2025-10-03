Here are the full lyrics to every song on Taylor Swift's 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The release, which arrived on Oct. 3, is the 12th studio album from the singer-songwriter. It is a follow-up to 2024's The Tortured Poets Department.

How 'The Life of a Showgirl' Was Announced

Swift made a much-anticipated appearance on an Aug. 13 episode of New Heights, a podcast hosted by her now-fiance, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason. During the episode, she first revealed details regarding The Life of a Showgirl and the album's cover.

Much of the album was written during her wildly successful Eras Tour, which saw the performer selling out packed stadiums where she played hits from throughout different eras of her career.

"It just comes from like the most infectiously joyful wild dramatic place I was in my life, and so that effervesence has come through on this record," Swift said during the New Heights appearance.

A YouTube video of the episode has been viewed more than 23 million times in less than two months.

'The Life of a Showgirl Lyrics Partially Leak Before Its Release

Lyrics to The Life of a Showgirl remained protected for the most part, leading up to the album's release. Some lines from the songs still found their way on social media.

Eagle-eyed Swifties were able to catch bits and pieces of lyrics from the tracks thanks to hints dropped on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

Not much became public knowledge besides one or two lines from select tracks.

That is no longer the case now that The Life of a Showgirl has arrived. Here is a track-by-track breakdown of the album's lyrics.