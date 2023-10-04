How to Create Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Halloween Decorations

An Indiana woman is sharing her secrets for how she created her now viral Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Halloween decorations.

Taylor Swift Halloween Decoration Came First

Michal Owens of Zionsville decided to add a pop culture twist to her annual Halloween display this year. Her family's yard currently features two towering 12-foot skeletons dressed like Swift and Kelce.

In an interview with CBS 4 in Indianapolis, Owens said display started with a tribute to swift, or "Skaylor Swift" as she calls it.

"The hair was a big deal; that's three wigs sewn together, they had to have bangs," she told the TV station.

The tribute to Taylor is completed with a bejeweled dress and shiny microphone.

Since Skaylor's debut, the family has seen several cars stop in the street and their driveway to snap pics of the display.

"We would rather them pull in the driveway than stop dead on the road and drive off like they're in a getaway car," Owens told CBS 4.

Adding Travis Kelce To The Display

Seeing Taylor attend the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 27 inspired Owens to make some additions to her Halloween decor.

"Still celebrating 1989 era this Halloween season, but had to add some Red after this weekend," she said in a follow-up post on TikTok.

READ MORE: Travis Kelce's Dating History: Meet The Ladies Linked to the Two-Time Super Bowl Champ

In the video, Owens is seen painting a Chiefs jersey with Kelce's number. She also adds recognizable mustache to a skeleton head.

"I drove by this the other day and had to turn around to take a video for my friends," TikTok user caelahmarie commented on the video. "So amazing."

Owens isn't stopping with the addition of the Kelce skeleton. She has plans to add Swiftie-inspired friendship bracelets made out of large styrofoam balls.

30 Examples Of Swifties Showing They're The Most Creative Fanbase At Concerts While Taylor Swift has had her eras, so have her fans who have followed the musician's style every step of the way. From sparkly footwear and headbands, Taylor's influence on her fans' fashion choices cannot be denied. Here are 30 examples of Taylor Swift fans showing they are the most creative fanbase when showing up to her concerts. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll