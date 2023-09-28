Travis Kelce’s Dating History: Meet the Ladies Linked to the Two-Time Super Bowl Champ

Travis Kelce is used to being the star of the NFL. However, thanks to his new rumored romance with pop icon Taylor Swift, he's also the talk of the internet now!

Originally hailing from Westlake, Ohio, Kelce attended the University of Cincinnati from 2008 to 2012.

In 2013, the football player was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, the team for which he's played for the past decade, winning two Super Bowl championships along the way in 2020 and 2023, respectively.

READ MORE: Travis Kelce’s Ex Maya Benberry Not ‘Bitter’ After Swifties Slam Her

Since he's been in the public eye, Kelce has been linked to a number of famous women, and even briefly had his own dating reality TV show in 2016.

Most recently, the star tight end has been linked to Swift — his most high-profile girlfriend to date — after she attended one of his games in Kansas City, and even sat next to the player's mom in the VIP box.

Travis Kelce's Dating History Revealed Meet the ladies who, at one point or another, reportedly captured the heart of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.