Travis Kelce’s Ex Maya Benberry Not ‘Bitter’ After Swifties Slam Her for Liking Taylor Swift Insult

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry has responded after Swifties slammed her for liking a shady Taylor Swift comment on social media.

In an Instagram Story posted Tuesday night (Sept. 26), Benberry claimed she isn't "bitter" about Swift and Kelce's budding relationship and clarified that she didn't mean to co-sign a rude comment about the pop star online.

"I don't think Taylor is a 5. The initial comment was someone complimenting me so I liked it without even paying attention just like I do every other comment on my page." Benberry wrote.

"But since I caught wind that it was shade, I deleted the comment entirely. I'm a grown ass woman [and] I stand on what I say. I am not a coward [and] if I truly felt that way about her, I would stand on it, just like I am standing on my infidelity answer," she continued.

Benberry also revealed The Daily Mail reached out to her to comment on Kelce's new romance, not the other way around, and even shared screenshots of her communication with the tabloid.

"I don't hate Taylor nor am I bitter. I got asked about my relationship [and] I spoke on it because I can. It's my life [and] I can speak on it or about it whenever I please," she explained.

"Everything I said now about my experience, I said then after we broke up, so my narrative hasn't changed nor will it," Benberry added.

On Monday (Sept. 25), Benberry reportedly liked and then un-liked a shady comment a follower left under one of her selfies.

"On everything you are [fire] and Travis gotta hold the L ... he out side [sic] in public with a FRAIL GAIL Taylor Swift who beside her fame is 5," the comment read.

Earlier this week, Benberry issued a warning to Swift about the singer's rumored new romance with Kelce, calling the NFL star a cheater.

"Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater," Benberry told The Daily Mail.

"Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls' girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart. I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her, and who is just using her," the influencer added.

In 2017, Benberry claimed in a series of since-deleted tweets that Kelce cheated on her with sports host Kayla Nicole, whom Kelce dated on and off until 2022.