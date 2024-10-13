Is Taylor Swift Re-Releasing ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’? Here’s the Evidence

Fans believe they cracked the code and that Taylor Swift's re-release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) is coming this month.

Swifties took to social media to decipher a litany of potential clues that point to the pop star releasing the re-recording of her 2017 record, Reputation, on Oct. 18.

Taylor Swift Wears Snake Items

On Oct. 12, Swift went out on a date with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in New York City. Paparazzi took photos of the couple and paid close attention to Swift's fashion choices. She donned a Roberto Cavalli purse that featured gold monogrammed "R" and "C" along with snakes encasing the letters. Additionally, she wore Versace Medusa platforms that prominently displayed the brand's iconic logo of Medusa, the woman with snakes for hair.

Joe Jonas and Shawn Mendes Delay, Reschedule Album Releases

Last week, both Joe Jonas (Swift's ex-boyfriend) and Shawn Mendes (her former opening act) both delayed their album releases that were scheduled to debut on Oct. 18.

"My team and I have decided to push the album release date to November 15," Mendes announced via social media, concerning his record, Shawn. "We just need a little bit more time to bring some new inspirations and ideas to life."

"The album is gonna come out later now because I'm flooded with inspo and want to add some final touches," Jonas wrote on Instagram about Music For People Who Believe in Love.

Taylor Swift Set to Perform in Miami on Oct. 18

Swift will return to touring on the final leg of her international The Eras Tour. On Oct. 18, she is set to perform at in Miami, Fla. Fans theorized that if not Reputation, Swift would release the other remaining re-recorded record, her self-titled debut album.