Teen Fuming After Teacher’s ‘Sexist’ Comment, Blames Andrew Tate for ‘Modern-Day Misogyny’

A woman's daughter came home from school fuming following a sexist remark from her teacher. Is Andrew Tate to blame?

Sharing the situation on parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained her teenage daughter was shut down after offering to help her teacher with a task, which was instead assigned to a male student.

"[I don't know] what exactly to think of this... My 14 year old [daughter] came home from school the other day absolutely fuming. When questioned on what happened, she told me that her (male) teacher had been really sexist and unfair," the woman wrote via Mumsnet.

The teenage girl had offered to "help carry something to another classroom," but her teacher told her to "sit down and let one of the boys do it."

"She then told the teacher that she was perfectly capable and happy to help, but he stuck to his guns and asked one of the boys to carry the box to the other classroom. [She] and her friends were outraged and spent the rest of the lesson talking loudly about modern day misogyny and the influence Andrew Tate has on vulnerable men and teenage boys," the mom continued.

In the comments, many Mumsnet users sided with the concerned mom, suggesting the teacher acted inappropriately.

"She's right, he sounds pretty sexist. Good on her and her friends for taking a stand!" one person wrote.

"It is an inappropriate remark for a school setting. Unless he does it a lot, the harping on through his class by [her] and her mates was probably more than enough feedback for him, though," another commented.

Content warning below: domestic violence, sexual abuse

Andrew Tate rose to notoriety in 2016 after appearing on the U.K. reality series Big Brother. He was kicked off the show after a video emerged of him beating his girlfriend, according to the New York Post.

On social media, Tate made a name for himself as a self-proclaimed misogynist. He was eventually banned from Twitter, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

According to The Sunday Mirror, Tate and his brother, Tristan, have made millions from sex cam sites.

In December 2022, both men were arrested in Bucharest on allegations of rape. They are also accused of forming a criminal ring to exploit women.

They are currently being held in a prison in Romania, where they are awaiting trial.