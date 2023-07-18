Teen Receives Support After He Hits ‘Violent’ Female Friend Back in Self-Defense

A teen received support on Reddit after sharing that after his female friend had been "hitting, kicking and slapping" him all day, he struck her back.

"It’s not unusual for her to be a little violent, and I usually don’t mind, but today she was hitting harder and more often than usual, probably because she was excited that it was the last day of term. I decided to let her have fun and not to ruin the mood," he wrote.

"Later on, I was laid on a sofa, and she said to our other friend that it would be funny if she hit me in the balls," he continued on Reddit.

Right as she was about to hit him in his genitals, he "flat-foot kicked her in the stomach" in an act of self-defense.

"It wasn’t especially hard, but it was enough to make her stagger backwards a fair bit. I didn’t think that at the time she would be so upset about it, but next thing I knew, she ran at me and started punching and scratching at my face," he recalled.

His so-called friend left him with a "few cuts and bruises" on his face, almost causing "serious damage" to his eyes.

"I’ve also been told that some of the cuts may scar, which isn’t ideal. Another friend of hers started calling me a d---head and said I deserved it," he concluded.

Users in the comments offered the teenager some advice, with many telling him to distance himself from the girl.

"Kick these people out of your life. Anyone who thinks it's fun to hurt other people as a joke is trash. Get better friends," one person wrote.

"Seriously go to the police. She almost caused damage to your eyes after you defended yourself for the first time. She’s unhinged and if there's at least a report against her when she hurts someone else in the future there will be a history that will get her more time. sometimes you have to set up karma, this is one of those moments," another chimed in.

"It’s all fun and games for you until her parents, friends and police show up to accuse you of assault. Don’t get in the habit of accepting this kind of behavior. It’s not right. Stay away. Take photos," another person advised.