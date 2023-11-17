Teen Regrets Setting Up Crush With Best Friend: ‘Envy Is a Horrible Thing’

A teenager on Reddit is hurt that his crush and best friend hit it off after he set them up together.

"I am in high school, and broke up with my long term girlfriend not too long ago due to reasons insignificant to this situation. After the breakup, I developed feelings for one of my school friends. For the sake of anonymity I'll refer to her as Jane. Me and Jane call and talk quite a bit, but the thing is, Jane is also friends with my ex, because of this I didn't confess my feelings to her," he wrote on Reddit.

Ever since they were friends, Jane would talk about boys she was crushing on, and he would give her advice despite it being "painful to do so."

"Now fast forward to yesterday, I'm in the gym with one of my friends (once again for anonymity I'll call him Dave) who I've known for [seven] or so years and basically grew up with. And for whatever reason, because he hasn't been in a proper relationship before, despite being quite decently attractive, I suggested I set him up with Jane. I gave them each other's numbers and now they are messaging," the 16-year-old recalled.

"And because I'm friends with both of them, I've been giving them relationship advice, and am being told how they are calling each other 'hot' and etc.," the teen continued, adding how he regrets setting the pair up in retrospect.

"I really don't know what to do other than just to leave them be and try to move on. I don't want to ruin my friendship with Dave, but at the same time it pains me to see him with Jane. Envy is a horrible thing, I know," he sadly concluded.

Users in the comments tried to comfort the young man, with many simply suggesting he try to move on.

"I stopped trying to play matchmaker after it went bad like this a couple times. You would think that seeing two people you care about happy together would make you happy too, but it just makes you jealous and lonely," one person wrote.

"I’m sorry man but you’ve kinda made your bed. You could try to get with Jane still and just be honest but don’t be surprised if s--t blows up. It is what it is, you need to move on or come clean to Jane despite the risks. And next time don’t match make your crush," another commented.

"It's too late to go back at this point, but it’s a good learning experience," someone else chimed in.