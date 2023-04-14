The Script Co-Founder Mark Sheehan Dead at 46 Following Sudden Illness

Mark Sheehan, musician and co-founder of Irish pop-rock band The Script, has died following a brief illness. He was 46.

Sheehan's death was announced Friday (April 14) via The Script's official social media accounts.

On Twitter, Sheehan's bandmates mourned the musician and asked for privacy for his loved ones.

"Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time," the group wrote alongside a photo of Sheehan.

See below:

It's unclear what illness Sheehan had.

The news of Sheehan's passing comes after he missed some shows during the U.S. leg of the band's tour last year. According to Sunday World, his time away from the tour was due to family commitments.

READ MORE: Aaron Carter Dead at 34: REPORT

Sheehan as well as frontman Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power formed The Script in 2001.

The group is most known for their breakthrough 2008 self-titled project, which features some of their most recognizable songs including "We Cry," "The Man Who Can't Be Moved" and "Breakeven." The latter song peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Watch The Script's "Breakeven" Music Video Below:

The Script scored a big hit in 2012 when they teamed up with Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am for "Hall of Fame." The song became a Top 30 hit in the U.S. and topped the charts in the U.K. and Ireland.

Since then, the group has continued to release projects, including 2022's acoustic EP Acoustic Sessions 3. The band released a new single called "Dare You to Doubt Me" late last year.