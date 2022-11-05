Aaron Carter Dead at 34



Aaron Carter has tragically passed away at the age of 34.

The “I Want Candy” singer was found dead at his home in Lancaster, Calif. According to TMZ, he was found by authorities in his bathtub after they received a 9-1-1 call around 11 A.M. that a male had drowned.

Following standard procedure, homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene, though there appears to be no signs of foul play via initial investigation. His home is currently cornered off with caution tape and police are on the scene.

In late September, fans called authorities after they believed that he was doing drugs off-camera during an Instagram Live. Numerous fans who watched the livestream called 9-1-1, thinking that he was going to overdose. The screen went black and viewers heard spraying and inhaling noises.

Police arrived to his home, and at first couldn’t make contact with him via phone or knocking but later were able to make contact. Authorities did not find drugs or believe that it was a suicide attempt. Carter claimed that the reason he didn’t answer the door initially was because he was sleeping. As for the noises, he later alleged that it was just air freshener.