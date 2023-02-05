Grammys In Memoriam Sparks Outrage After Aaron Carter Is Left Out

Fans were outraged after the 2023 Grammys omitted the late Aaron Carter from its annual In Memoriam segment Sunday night (Feb. 5).

Carter, who passed away at the age of 34 on Nov. 5, 2022, was remembered by countless celebrities at the time, including his brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys.

Although he had a successful music career in his youth, with two albums that landed in the Billboard 200 Top 10, the "I Want Candy" singer was not remembered during the 2023 Grammys In Memoriam segment.

The segment, which honors the music stars who are no longer with us, featured performances from Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood, and paid tribute to the likes of Loretta Lynn, Takeoff and Christine McVie.

Fans noticed and took to social media to call out the glaring omission.

"Genuinely don’t understand why Aaron Carter was left out of the in memoriam. He completely changed the teen pop music game, broke so many records, and truly paved the way for so many young pop stars that followed him," one person tweeted.

"Strange how they didn’t put Aaron Carter in the In Memoriam. Even if people think he didn’t have a huge impact, it was still big news when they announced his death," another wrote.

Others referred to the omission as "messed up" and "disgusting."

On social media, many noted that Carter was a talented musician. Some even pointed out that the Grammys also overlooked late Glee star Naya Rivera after she passed away in 2020.

While some wondered if Carter was overlooked because his death was relatively recent, it's worth pointing out that the Grammys In Memoriam segment included the late Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away less than a month ago in January 2023.

Scroll through some reactions to the shocking omission, below: