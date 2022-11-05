Celebs React to the Death of Aaron Carter

Celebrities are sharing their condolences and favorite memories of Aaron Carter after his passing was announced.

On Saturday (Nov. 5), police responded to a 9-1-1 call that led them to discover Carter unresponsive in his bathtub at his home in Lancaster, Calif. Fellow actors and musicians shared their reactions to his death on social media.

Melissa Joan Hart shared a throwback photo of him on the set of Sabrina The Teenage Witch back in 2001 when he was a musical guest on an episode.

"Sending love to the family and friends and fans of #AaronCarter. Rest In Peace," she wrote alongside the photo.

Meanwhile, Christy Carlson Romano wrote, "Incredibly sad about the passing of Aaron Carter. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. 🕯️"

Snooki simply shared a sad face emoji and praying hands along with "RIP."

"We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter," New Kids on The Block added. "Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron ❤️."

One Tree Hill star Tyler Hilton tweeted, "No…. This @aaroncarter news is heartbreaking… this kid had such a spark. Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny. Loved putting on a show and he was good at it. I'll find some pics of us and post more later… damn RIP budddd."

Billy Gilman shared an Instagram Story with a throwback photo of the two in their teens. He captioned it, "I am gutted by this one. You were truly a musical genius, and I could never just be that."

See more reactions, below.