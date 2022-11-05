Hilary Duff Reacts to Aaron Carter’s Death: ‘My Teenage Self Loved You Deeply’

Hilary Duff shared a touching message on Instagram Saturday evening (Nov. 5), just hours after the announcement that Aaron Carter had died.

Over a simple black background, Duff shared this succinct, yet emotional message to her former one-time Lizzie McGuire co-star and fellow tween star:

For Aaron, I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent... Boy, did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.

See below:

Duff and Carter famously dated in the early 2000s. Their relationship was confirmed in 2001 and garnered media attention in both the tabloids and teen magazines of the era.

The pair continued with an on-again, off-again relationship through the mid-2000s, though their romance was troubled by a rumored love triangle between Duff, Carter and fellow Disney star Lindsay Lohan.

In 2014, Carter declared on Twitter he would "spend the rest of my life" trying to get Duff back. In another tweet, he called the singer-actress "flawless."

Speaking to BuzzFeed the same year, Duff reacted to Carter's proclamation, telling the site, "I don't know how I feel. I mean, that was so long ago, and obviously I'm still married, and I have a baby and we kind of just ... don't know each other."

In 2001, Carter made a guest appearance on the Duff-starring Disney Channel hit show, Lizzie McGuire.

The pair shared a kiss under the mistletoe in Season 1's Christmas-themed Episode 7, titled "Aaron Carter's Coming to Town/Here Comes Aaron Carter."

Before the smooch, Carter said the iconic line, "Merry Christmas, Lizzie McGuire."

Watch the scene below:

Carter was found dead in his bathtub at home Nov. 5. He was 34.

The singer is survived by his 11-month-old son, Prince.