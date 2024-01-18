Here’s Who Lizzie McGuire Would Have Hooked Up With in the Reboot That Never Was

Lizzie McGuire fans can finally rest after finding out if Lizzie and Gordo would have ended up together in the tragically canceled reboot.

Jonathan Hurwitz, who was a writer on Disney's doomed Lizzie McGuire reboot, recently revealed some details about the scrapped show, including whether or not Lizzie (Hilary Duff) would have ended up with Gordo (Adam Lamberg) and who she would have hooked up with on the show.

"We wrote and shot the first two episodes. Basically, it starts in New York. Lizzie has been working and living there as an interior designer and she's dating this very, very handsome chef," Hurwitz shared in a TikTok video.

"She ends up finding that he's been cheating on her with her best friend and so she, at the end of the pilot, goes home to California to the home we all saw on the original show. She’s in her childhood bedroom where little animated Lizzie has been waiting for her," he continued.

As for whether or not Lizzie and Gordo, who shared a kiss at the end of The Lizzie McGuire Movie in 2003, ended up together romantically in the reboot, fans "would have got an answer in Episode 2."

"Lizzie meets up with Gordo — who she's just kind of been in touch with via text over the years occasionally — and they meet up and Gordo reveals that he is engaged to a woman and she's pregnant and they're really happy. So no, in this version, Lizzie and Gordo wouldn’t have ended up together," Hurwitz revealed.

Though Lizzie and Gordo wouldn't have ended up together in the canceled reboot, the beloved Disney Channel character would have had a fling with another one of her crushes from her teen years.

"...Episode 2 ends with Lizzie getting a text from [Lizzie's teenage crush] Ethan Craft (Clayton Snyder) — and little animated Lizzie faints," Hurwitz shared, adding that while Episode 3 was never filmed, a script was completed that Disney wasn't too happy about.

"Lizzie wakes up in Ethan’s bed in his water polo t-shirt and animated Lizzie pops up and she has this little checklist — like a to-do list — and Ethan is on the list. And she checks it off and I think she says something like, 'Well, check that box.' Dramatic pause... 'Twice!'" Hurwitz revealed.

Originally aired between 2001 and 2004 on the Disney Channel, Lizzie McGuire consisted of two seasons and 65 episodes.

During its run, the show was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards.

