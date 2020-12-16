In what will surely be the rancid icing on 2020's crap cake for Disney fans everywhere, the Lizzie McGuire reboot is officially canceled.

Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff revealed the disappointing news via Instagram Wednesday (December 16). In a post shared to her feed, the actress wrote that "sadly and despite everyone's best efforts," the previously planned reboot for the beloved Y2K Disney Channel teen series is no longer in production.

"I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves," Duff wrote, adding that the cast and fans should "all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her."

Read Duff's full statement below:

2020, you're worse than Kate Sanders!

A reboot of Lizzie McGuire, which ran between 2001 and 2004 on the Disney Channel, and produced one theatrical film based on the character, was announced in August 2019. The series was originally planned for release on Disney's streaming service, Disney+.

In January, the planned revival was put on hold after production was completed on two episodes. After the second episode wrapped, show creator and showrunner Terri Minsky quit the series due to creative differences with Disney execs.

The following month, in an open letter Duff pleaded with Disney to move the series to Hulu.

"Was incredibly excited to launch Lizzie on D+ and my passion remains," she wrote. "However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with Lizzie who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."