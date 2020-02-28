Hilary Duff Begs Disney+ to Move ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival to Hulu

Hilary Duff pleaded with Disney to put the upcoming Lizzie McGuire revival on Hulu instead of Disney+.

The actress shared an open letter to the company on Instagram on Friday (February 28). "Was incredibly excited to launch ‘Lizzie’ on D+ and my passion remains," she wrote. "However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with Lizzie who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."

The Younger star added, “It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable." She explained that it "would be a dream" if they could move the show to Hulu, if the company was interested so she "could bring this beloved character to life again."

The post comes two days after Duff seemingly shaded Disney+ by sharing an article about how Love, Victor, which is a spinoff of the Love, Simon film, was axed from the streaming service and instead added to Hulu. It was reported that Disney+ was worried that the show, about a gay teenager, wouldn't be "family-friendly enough."

Last month, the show was put on hold after its showrunner and creator, Terri Minsky, quit the show after the second episode's completion.

Read her post, below.