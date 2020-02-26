Hilary Duff Seemingly Shades Disney+ After ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival Put on Hold

Hilary Duff appears to have shaded Disney+ after the Lizzie McGuire series reboot was put on indefinite hold.

The 32-year-old actress and pop star shared an Instagram Story with an article about the Disney+ cancellation of Love, Victor on Tuesday (February 25) night. Love, Victor, a spinoff of the coming-of-age movie Love, Simon, which is about a young gay teen, was reportedly pulled from the platform because it was not "family-friendly."

Duff wrote in her post, "Sounds familiar..."

"All of us at Disney+ are incredibly proud of Love, Victor and know the series will be a perfect addition to Hulu’s strong slate of young adult programming," Ricky Strauss, head of content and marketing at Disney+, said in a press release. Disney owns the majority of Hulu and has complete control over the company.

In January, the company announced that filming had stopped for Lizzie McGuire's revival after completing two episodes. The show's creator and showrunner Terri Minsky quit after the second episode's completion.

"Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and [have] high expectations for a new series," a Disney+ spokesperson told Variety. "After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different direction and are putting a new lens on the series."