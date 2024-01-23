Here’s What Would Have Happened to Miranda in the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot

Wondering if Lizzie's BFF, Miranda Sanchez, would have been in the tragically canceled Lizzie McGuire sequel show? We finally have an answer thanks to writer Jonathan Hurwitz, who worked on the show before Disney pulled the plug.

"We didn't want fans of the original to feel like we abandoned that Lizzie-Miranda relationship so we were absolutely planning a storyline for her, of course," Hurwitz revealed on TikTok.

"We talked a lot about adult Miranda and her being a musician was part of the discussion, so someone who was on tour with a band. Her being queer was also part of the discussion, so you likely would have met the woman that she was in a relationship with," he continued.

Plus, he shared that the original actress who portrayed Miranda, Lalaine, was definitely interested in returning for the project.

"As for Lalaine's involvement, I really don't know if casting ever reached out to her. All I do know is that her manager and I happened to be at the same event and he came up to me and said that Lalaine was open to being involved, so I'm hopeful that we could have had her be involved," he shared.

Hurwitz also noted that the writers considered including a cameo for mean girl Kate Sanders (Ashlie Brillault), but it didn't end up happening.

"The actress that played her, I believe she's an attorney, which was brought up in the room and I don't believe she's in the acting game anymore, so we weren't planning a storyline for her. I think had she maybe been open to doing it, we could have found a small way to do a cameo," he said.

The character of Miranda has now been involved in two failed Lizzie-related projects, since there was once going to be a spinoff called What's Stevie Thinking? featuring Miranda's little sister Stevie, played by a pre-Wizards of Waverly Place Selena Gomez.

Hurwitz also revealed some new details about other characters in his TikTok.

For one, he shared that Lizzie's dad, Sam McGuire (Robert Carradine), was going to have a "minor heart attack" that the family would keep secret from Lizzie while she was gone.

As for her pesky little brother Matt (Jake Thomas), Hurwitz said that they aimed to show the siblings' relationship evolve into friendship.

"I think you would have actually gotten to see Lizzie and Matt figure out how to be friends, like true friends now that they're adults," the writer said.

Plus, he said that Lizzie actually decided to go by "Elizabeth" in her job as a New York interior designer.