Hilary Duff Isn’t Done With Her Music Career Just Yet

Hilary Duff may have taken a break from releasing albums, but she isn't done making music just yet.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the multi-talented singer and actress revealed where she is at currently in her pop star journey, as well as her future music plans.

"I am always thinking about. I never want to blame my kids for this, but I am so immersed in motherhood right now and it's so much easier to book an acting job and be like, 'OK, I have to be to work at 6AM and then I'm gonna be done by 9[PM] tonight,'" Duff explained.

The Lizzie McGuire star also said that while "going to the studio doesn't feel like real work," she knows that it is and that she will eventually release more music.

"I really do believe that one day I will just have to do it. It's gonna happen, I just don't know when," she said with regard to making another album.

Why Did Hilary Duff Stop Making Music?

Earlier this year, Duff told Distractify that the reason she has not released a new album in eight years is because her main focus has been acting.

"I think that for whatever reason, maybe passion or lifestyle, I kind of chose acting as my main point of focus," she told the outlet.

The actress-singer also admitted touring had become difficult for her.

"When I stopped touring when I was younger, I really needed stability in my life. Touring was, like, too much," she shared.

Duff also revealed she doesn't "really have time right now" to focus on music as she is focused on raising her family.

How Many Albums Did Hilary Duff Make?

Over the course of her music career, Duff has released five studio albums, including a Christmas album.

Some of her most notable songs include "Come Clean," "So Yesterday," "Wake Up" and "With Love."

Duff's last album was 2015's Breathe In. Breathe Out.

The dance-pop project reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned the fan-favorite song "Sparks."