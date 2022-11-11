Hilary Duff Slams ‘Heartless Money Grab’ Tell-All Aaron Carter Memoir

Hilary Duff slammed the publishers behind Aaron Carter's forthcoming tell-all memoir, which is slated for release following the pop star's death despite the project having been unfinished.

Duff, who dated Carter for about three years in the early 2000s, criticized Ballast Books for their plans to release his unfinished memoir.

In a statement released to E! News, the Lizzie McGuire actress slammed the book's forthcoming release as a "money grab."

"It's really sad that within a week of Aaron's death there's a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work," Duff shared.

"To water down Aaron's life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab," she concluded.

Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life was written by Andy Symonds, who reportedly spent three years with Carter gathering information for the project.

Carter's own management team does not appear to approve of the project either. They released their own statement separate from Duff in which they thanked her and called the release of the memoir "obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized."

The team asked nothing be released without the consent of Carter's loved ones.

Ballast Books has not responded as of publishing.

Carter died at the age of 34 on Nov. 5. He is survived by his 11-month-old son, Prince.