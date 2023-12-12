Hilary Duff Announces She’s Pregnant, Expecting Fourth Baby: ‘So Much for Silent Nights’

Hilary Duff is expecting her fourth baby.

The 36-year-old How I Met Your Father actress announced her upcoming arrival with her musician husband Matthew Koma, 36, in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Dec. 12) that showed off her family’s 2023 Christmas card.

Duff included the phrase “So much for silent nights” on the front of the card, which featured a photo of the actress cradling her baby bump in pajamas at home with Matthew and their three youngsters.

The back of the card had the message she is “adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

Duff also captioned her post: “Surprise Surprise!”

She and Koma already have daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2.

READ MORE: Hilary Duff Isn’t Done With Her Music Career Just Yet

The musician is also a stepdad to her 11-year-old son, Luca, whom she shares with her 43-year-old former ice hockey player ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Duff recently told Shape that her kids mean her home is defined by “mayhem and craziness”, adding: “I love the pressure of being like, ‘How are we going to make it through this day?’

“And making it through the day and being like, ‘I don’t know how everyone is tucked in and fed and happy after all the things we’ve had to do today.’”

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Almost Starred in a ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Spinoff

Referring to the concept of perfection while parenting, Duff added she is “really good at being disappointed” in herself while raising a family.

She added: “You’re just wired to think that you are loaded with all the answers and all of the capability, (but) we’re still just human beings.”

Duff first became a mom in 2012, which she said left her feeling like a “teen mom.”

She added on the "Good Guys" podcast: “It was hard because I didn’t have any friends that were having kids yet.

“But I just figured it out and loved it.”