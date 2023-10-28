Aaron Carter’s 2-Year-Old Son Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Doctors, Pharmacies

In a shocking new twist, an adult filed a lawsuit in the name of Aaron Carter’s two-year-old son, Princeton Lyric Carter, for the alleged wrongful death of the “I Want Candy” singer.

Princeton’s mother, Melanie Martin, filed the lawsuit in their child’s name against pharmacies including Walgreen’s in addition to Aaron’s doctors. They are seeking unspecified damages.

According to reports, the doctors were inappropriately prescribing medications that contributed to his death and the pharmacists were over dispensing the medications to him that affected his mental state and overall judgement.

The legal paperwork alleges that Aaron’s doctors prescribed him Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and Alprazolam without medical justification. The suit alleges that the doctors were aware of his "mental health and psychiatric conditions."

You’ll recall that Aaron’s body was discovered at his California home in November 2022. His cause of death was labeled accidental as he drowned in his bathtub after he inhaled compressed difluoroethane and swallowed alprazolam.

The official autopsy report noted that Aaron became "incapacitated while in the tub due to the effects of inhaling compressed gas and alprazolam."

Just a few weeks before his untimely death, concerned fans called the authorities after they believed that Aaron was doing drugs while talking to fans during an Instagram Live. Viewers heard inhaling and spraying noises and commented their worries before the police later arrived.

At first, the officers were unable to reach him, Aaron later claimed this was because he was sleeping. Once they did reach him and enter the home, they did not find any drugs at the time.