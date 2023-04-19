Aaron Carter’s Cause of Death Revealed

Aaron Carter's cause of death has been revealed five months after his passing.

According to documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the singer's cause of death is listed as accidental drowning due to the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam.

A medical examiner found difluoroethane in the singer's system during their toxicology report. Difluoroethane, a gas commonly found air spray cleaners, can induce feelings of happiness.

Alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax that can cause drowsiness and sedation, was also found in Carter's system.

The report states Carter became "incapacitated while in the tub due to the effects of inhaling compressed gas and alprazolam."

No foul play is currently suspected.

Carter passed away at his home in Lancaster, Calif., on Nov. 5, 2022.

Weeks prior to his passing, concerned fans dispatched authorities to the singer's home after they suspected Carter was doing drugs off-camera during an Instagram Live. Many viewers suspected Carter might overdose, and they were concerned after they heard spraying and inhaling noises.

Police arrived at Carter's home, where they were at first unable to reach him. When they entered the residence they did not find any drugs.

Carter claimed he did not answer the door at the time because he was sleeping.

Carter is survived by his son, Prince.