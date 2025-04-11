The Town in America Where Everyone Lives Under One Roof

Did you know there's a town where 99% of the town's residents live under one roof? Have you ever heard of such a thing?

Welcome to the bayside town of Whittier, Alaska, where all 270+ residents live in one building. The building is called the Begich Towers Condominium, and of course, its nickname is "town under one roof."

The condo complex also has a grocery store, gym, police station, post office, and school perfect for the harsh winters.

A bunch of people living in one building obviously happens everywhere when you're doing the city living thing in New York, Boston, or Chicago as well as any area that has condos except Whittier is one of the smallest towns in the country, with harsh winters keeping residents inside much of the year, all together.

Whittier is at the head of the Passage Canal, an hour southeast of Anchorage. Imagine being that close to a city yet having limited access to move around much of the year. But wow, what a place if you love an out-of-the-way, outdoorsy summer experience.

It's the gateway to Prince William Sound, where water taxis, kayak tours, wildlife, boating and sailing, and anglers can take advantage of nearby marine parks and the stunning mountains and land in Alaska.

According to Wikipedia, the only land access way to and from Whittier is through the Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel, which is also used for trains.

This 20-square-mile town, of which 36% is water, would be such a fun location or topic for a movie or television series, don't you think? I'd totally watch it, fiction or a documentary.

By the way, if you don't feel like roughing it, there's apparently an Inn you can enjoy right on the harbor.

