‘The Voice': Season 24 Top 5 Revealed — See Who Made It

With just a handful of shows left, the action is really heating up on this season of The Voice. On Tuesday night's (Dec. 12) episode, the Top 9 were reduced to an impressive group of just five.

Earlier this week, country music continued to be well represented, this time in the semi-finals, thanks to the many country artists that cracked the Top 9. One of those standouts is Jacquie Roar from Reba McEntire's team.

Roar, as part of Fan Week, was tasked with putting her own unique spin on a song outside of the country genre, Sia's "Alive." She took the challenge and "knocked it out of the park," earning heaps of accolades from the show's resident coaches, including John Legend and host Carson Daly.

While her vocal talent is undeniable, it was announced that Roar didn't earn enough votes to automatically claim one of the coveted Top 5 spots.

Instead, she along with her fellow contestants including country singers BIAS and Jordan Rainer had to offer up a second performance in hopes of snagging America's "Instant Save."

It worked for her— Roar earned the most votes with her tender take on Heart's "Alone." She joins country artist Ruby Leigh and country rocker Huntley, plus Lila Forde and Mara Justine, in the Top 5.

The Voice Season 24 Top 5 Contestants (in the order they were revealed):

Lila Forde, Team Legend

Huntley, Team Horan

Ruby Leigh, Team McEntire

Mara Justine, Team Horan

Jacquie Roar, Team McEntire

Headed into the finals, coach Gwen Stefani is out of the running as a possible winner, since her last contestant, BIAS, was eliminated. Niall Horan has two contestants advancing, Legend one and McEntire will be busy coaching Roar and Leigh.

The Voice finale will take place on Monday (Dec. 18) with the results being announced Tuesday on NBC.