There’s an Underwater ‘Beetlejuice’ Show With Mermaids: Watch

Spooky season has a really strange and unusual new tradition; a mermaid show of Beetlejuice.

The unique production is currently taking place at Weeki Wachee State Park in Hernando County, Fla. A TikTok of the show is going viral for its impressive performance. The clip included a man wearing full makeup, costume and wig of Michael Keaton's iconic character, along with Lydia Deetz, the Maitlands and even a skeleton mermaid.

The performers are seen using air tubes fed into the tank, with real live fish acting as extras. There's even a latch door at the top of the tank for actors to jump out of from time to time during the performance. The show is a hybrid between the original 1988 film and current Broadway musical, using songs from the show. Despite being underwater, their timing to the audio was impeccable.

According to the TikToker, the workers told the audience how the underwater acrobats are able to perform so well. "They blast the music and they can hear it just enough to stay on time 🎃 During the normal weekday shows, they always ask the audience to cheer loudly so that the performers can hear," she explained.

Everyone in the comment section of the TikTok praised their creativity. "Ahhh they used the musical and the movie I love this!!!!," one user wrote. Another added, "How do you even think to do something like this???? I’m impressed!"

Typically, the underwater show is of mermaids in traditional fins and tails, however, for Halloween haunts, they decided to put on their production called, "It's Showtime!" The show will take place on Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26 with a ticket costing $12.

Watch highlights from the show, below.