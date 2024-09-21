Why Tia and Tamera Mowry Aren’t ‘Close’ Anymore

Sister, Sister, say it isn't so! Why are Tia and Tamera Mowry not close anymore?

In a new trailer for Tia's upcoming reality show, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, she revealed that she and her twin sister aren't as close as they were after her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

"I came into this world with a twin and right after that, I went into a 22-year relationship so I have never been alone in my life. It has been quite a journey," Tia began. "Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce. It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her, but that's just not where we are right now."

In an interview clip that surfaced online following this news, Tamera told the host that she found out about her sister's upcoming reality show "like the rest of the world," and not through her sister. When asked if she would be appearing on the show, she had an interesting response. "She didn't ask me," Tamera admitted. "So I take that as a no."

It is unclear to what extent their current relationship is at, as Tia lives in Los Angeles while Tamera resides in Napa, Calif. Their last red carpet together was on Mar. 7 at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles.

In November 2022, Tamera told Entertainment Tonight that Tia is "glowing" and that she is being her "authentic, true self," following her divorce. “I told her, ‘I’m so proud of you, because you are showing other women — and hell, even men — that you walk in your truth, and look what happens. No matter what,’” she said. Tia and Cory divorced in April 2023 after 14 years of marriage. The former couple share their two children, Cree and Cairo, together.