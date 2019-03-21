The Beyhive Attacks Tamera Mowry-Housley For Calling Jay-Z Charming

Beyonce fans were not having it when Tamera Mowry-Housley discussed how she was "charmed" by Jay-Z when she first met him years ago.

“I actually met JAY-Z in person,” the actress revealed during Wednesday's (March 20) episode of her talk show The Real. “He wasn’t with Beyoncé at the time, and I wasn’t dating anybody. When I met him, you do get, like, hit with the charm.”

“I found myself, strangely, asking for gum,” she continued with a laugh. “It’s so weird, I swear! My sister and I were at a premiere of Nutty Professor and he walked by and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s JAY-Z.’ And I was like, ‘Can I have some gum?’ And he gave me some gum!”

“It was his charm,” she said about what stuck out most to her when they met. “I was 23, I hadn’t even met Adam [Housley, her husband].”

“I actually was attracted to him in the moment,” she admitted.

The Beyhive defended their queen by attacking Tamera's Instagram comments with an onslaught of bee and honey emojis. However, there were members of the Hive that told their fellow bees to calm down, and others who stood up for the actress. Check out some of the best defensive reactions below.

Tamera has yet to address the drama.