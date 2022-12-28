Did you know that people are naming their babies after iconic Disney characters now more than ever before?

Inspired by classics such as Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella, as well as new fan favorites such as Encanto and Frozen, parents are naming their children after their favorite fictional Disney characters.

In a recent study, Confused.com evaluated ONS (Office for National Statistics) data to discover the most popular baby names inspired by Disney characters, including characters from Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and beyond.

Surprisingly, a Disney Channel Original Movie and a Star Wars spinoff snagged two of the spots on the list of the top 10 Disney-inspired baby names. In 2021, Aurora from Sleeping Beauty and the live-action Maleficent films was the most popular Disney-inspired baby name, but she isn't the only Disney princess on the list.