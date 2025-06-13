Television Viewers’ Favorite TV Dad of All Time Might Surprise You

Ah, the TV dad! The griller of meats. The giver of life lessons. The king of the recliner. The GOAT of bad jokes.

While some were hilariously clueless and others surprisingly wise (even when they didn't mean to be), TV dads have made us cry, made us laugh, but most of all, kept us in our feels one way or the other.

But, is there a favorite TV dad? According to Roku, these are the TV dads that have stood the test of time—and still live rent-free in our cultural consciousness.

Top TV Dads Ever, Revealed

1. Tim Taylor (Home Improvement)

Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, played by comedy legend Tim Allen, was the original DIY disaster dad.

Whether he was electrocuting himself mid-renovation or grunting his way through "Tool Time," Tim proved that fatherhood is mostly about showing up. Still, his goofy charm, dedication to his family, and surprisingly sweet moments with his wife, Jill, made him a '90s dad icon.

The beloved ABC comedy, starring Allen, Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, Taran Noah Smith, Zachery Ty Bryan and Jonathan Taylor Thomas, was a smash hit during its run from 1991 to 1999, so it's no reason Tim Taylor was TV viewers' all-time favorite TV dad.

2. Gomez Addams (The Addams Family)

Decades before being a "wife guy" was trendy, Gomez Addams, most notably portrayed by John Astin, Tim Curry, and currently by Luis Guzmán in the Netflix smash hit series Wednesday, always lives his best spooky life.

Gomez adores his wife, Morticia, supports his kids' bizarre hobbies, and still finds time to engage in a sword fight in the foyer.

Equal parts debonair and delightfully deranged, Gomez redefines what it means to be a loving, nontraditional dad—and all in pinstripes and eyeliner.

3. Al Bundy (Married… with Children)

Al Bundy, played by TV icon Ed O'Neill, was the shoe salesman who made complaining an art form.

He was bitter, broke, and perpetually stuck in the 80s—but that’s what made him unforgettable. While his love for Polk High football and general disdain for life were unmatched, he still showed up and loved his lazy kids and flirty wife Peg.

Soon, new audiences will be able to fall in love with Al as a Married With Children animated series revival is in development. Original cast members O'Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate and David Faustino are all set to reprise their roles.

4. Red Forman (That ’70s Show)

Red Forman, portrayed by Kurtwood Smith, wasn't big on hugs. He made threats, mostly about putting his foot somewhere unpleasant.

However, beneath his tough-love exterior and constant sarcasm was a dad who quietly supported his son Eric (Topher Grace) and the band of misfits that came with him.

Red and his wife, Kitty Forman, played by Debra Jo Ropp, were a major part of That '70s Show's success. The husband and wife duo were scene-stealers with their wit, aloofness and genuine love for each other. The duo appeared again in the short-lived Netflix reboot That '90s Show.

5. Phil Dunphy (Modern Family)

Phil Dunphy, played by Ty Burrell, was the dad joke King with a heart of gold. He proved that the dorky dad is the dad to beat.

Whether he was inventing new dance moves, trying to be the "cool" parent, or delivering motivational monologues that actually landed, Phil brought laughs and love in equal measure that a lot of times made us cry.

Endearing, energetic, and endlessly embarrassing, he raised three great kids (Haley, Alex and Luke), and weirdly made real estate seem fun way before Selling Sunset.

