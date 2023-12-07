Tim Allen may play the likable Saint Nick on Disney's spinoff show The Santa Clauses, but he's not so jolly in real life, according to one of his co-stars.

Speaking on her Bitch Sesh podcast, actress Casey Wilson claimed that Allen was "rude" to her on set.

"Tim Allen was such a b---h. Worst, truly single worst experience I've ever had with a co-star ever," Wilson alleged.

Wilson described one particular incident in which she she, playing the older version of a little girl name Sarah from the original 1994 film, sees Santa (Allen) enter her home and assumes he is a burglar.

"I'm supposed to throw things at him. He's coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa. And I am woken up thinking there's an intruder — basically like a home invasion scene," she explained.

However, Allen was allegedly not thrilled with Wilson's performance and complained about her to a producer.

"I basically hear him — he goes, 'You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.' The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, 'Tim would ask that you stopped stepping on his lines,'" Wilson recalled.

"When he was done, he was so f---ing rude. Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was it was so uncomfortable," she concluded.

Allen has not responded to Wilson's claims as of publishing.

A continuation of The Santa Clause film franchise, The Santa Clauses began streaming in 2022. There are currently two seasons available to stream on Disney+.

