Disney Plus Drops Surprise BTS Concert Film

Disney+ Day was September 8, and they rewarded fans with some exciting new content. While most of the new shows and films were announced in advance, they also included some extra surprises — maybe most notably, a new BTS concert film.

The movie is officially called BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage - LA. It features footage of the concert they performed on Nov. 27-28, as well as Dec. 1-2. The concert includes tracks such as “Dynamite,” “Butter" and the titular “Permission To Dance.” The concert took place at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and runs over two hours long.

In addition to the concert film, Disney+ Day also included a new and unannounced sneak peak at Andor, the next Star Wars TV show on Disney+. The show features Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, and the show takes place in the years before his Rebel squad stole the plans for the Death Star during the events of Rogue One.

Aside from these special releases, Disney also released a number of other titles for their Disney+ Day, including:

Thor: Love and Thunder

Pinocchio

A new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Cars on the Road

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Remembering

Growing Up

Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances

Tierra Incógnita

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Frozen and Frozen 2 sing-alongs

Welcome to the Club, a new short from The Simpsons

You can catch the trailer for Permission to Dance On Stage here: