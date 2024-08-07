Suga of BTS Apologizes for Riding Electric Scooter After Drinking

Suga of BTS has issued an apology after being cited by police for riding an electric scooter after drinking on Tuesday night (Aug. 6).

The rapper, also known as Agust D, wrote a lengthy statement on BTS' official Weverse page.

"Hello, this is Suga. I come with a heavy and sorry heart to you guys [through Weverse] due to a disappointing event," a fan's translation of Suga's statement read.

"Last night after drinking at dinner, I went home by riding an electric scooter. I violated the road traffic laws due to me thinking easily that it’s [a] close distance and not recognizing that it is not allowed to ride an electric scooter after drinking," he explained.

He continued, "While parking my electric scooter at the front gate in front of my place, I fell by myself, and there was a police officer nearby and as a result of drinking, my license has been revoked and I've been fined."

READ MORE: Fans Who Kissed BTS' Jin at Hug Event Face Sexual Assault Charges

"There wasn’t anyone who got hurt or facilities that have been damaged but, this is an inexcusable responsibility of mine so I bow my head and apologize to everyone," he added.

"I apologize to those who have gotten hurt because of my carelessness and wrong action and from now on and forward, I will be more and more careful with my actions so nothing like this will happen," the statement concluded.

In addition, the group's company BIGHIT Music released a statement about the incident.

"We apologize for the disappointment this artist's inappropriate behavior caused many of you. As a social service worker [in the military], he will receive appropriate disciplinary action from his employer for his behavior. We will be more careful to prevent this from happening in the future," the company said.

They also added that Suga was wearing a helmet while riding the scooter.

According to Korean news site Naver, Suga will not receive any "special punishment" from his employer due to the incident occurring while he was off-duty.

Fans speculated that the producer-musician may have been celebrating completing 50% of his military service.

Many fans wished Suga well and immediately began creating memes related to the incident to lighten the mood.

Some fans encouraged the streaming of Suga's solo albums to support his fines.

Others joked that J-Hope is the only rapper in the group with a license now since RM does not have one.

One fan even gave the rapper a new tongue-in-cheek nickname.