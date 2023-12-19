Everything New on Disney+ in January 2024
Marvel is doing something different in 2024: They’re launching their latest Disney+ series, Echo, as a bingeable show. Instead of weekly installments every Wednesday or Friday, the full run of five episodes of Echo, starring Alaqua Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, will premiere simultaneously and you can watch the entire season all at once. We’ll see how that change goes over. (A doc on the making of Echo will also premiere in January as well.)
Also in January on Disney+ we’ll finally get some new episodes of Bluey, a bunch of episodes of shows like Ax Men and Storage Wars, the conclusion of the first season of Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, and the very first X-Men movie from the year 2000. Want to see what baby Hugh Jackman looked like as Wolverine? Now you can!
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in January 2024.
Wednesday, January 3
New Library Titles
- Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 6 episodes)
- Ax Men (S10, 10 episodes)
- Forged in Fire (S7, 37 episodes and S8, 45 episodes)
- History's Greatest Mysteries (S3, 13 episodes)
- Modern Marvels (S20, 2 episodes and S21, 12 episodes)
- Storage Wars (S12, 16 episodes and S13, 36 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star - Episodes 5 and 6
Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 4 – “I Plunge to My Death”
Friday, January 5
New Library Titles
- X-Men (2000)
Sunday, January 7
New Library Titles
- The Incredible Pol Farm (S1, 14 episodes)
Tuesday, January 9
Disney+ Originals
Marvel Studios’ Echo - Premiere at 6:00pm PT – All Episodes Streaming
Wednesday, January 10
New Library Titles
- Hamster & Gretel (S1, 3 episodes)
- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 12 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 5 - "A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers"
BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star - Final Episodes 7 and 8
Friday, January 12
New to Disney+
Bluey (Season 3) - New Episodes
Wednesday, January 17
New Library Titles
- America's Funniest Home Videos: Global
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 2 episodes)
- Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 6 - "We Take a Zebra to Vegas"
Siempre Fui Yo (Season 2) - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Tuesday, January 23
New Library Titles
- The Last Repair Shop
Wednesday, January 24
Disney+ Originals
Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 7 - "We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of"
A Real Bug’s Life - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Wednesday, January 31
New Library Titles
- Me & Mickey shorts (S2, 17 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Choir - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Assembled: The Making of Echo - Premiere
Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 8 (Finale) - "The Prophecy Comes True"
