A woman sparked outrage in Mexico and was subsequently shamed online after climbing an ancient Mayan pyramid.

The unidentified woman broke the rules banning tourists from climbing on the Mayan Temple of Kukulcán in Chichén Itzá. The ancient pyramid was named one of the New 7 Wonders of the World by UNESCO in 2007.

After she reached the top of the structure, the woman began celebrating her accomplishment by dancing on its stairs as bystanders below shouted in disapproval.

A TikTok user shared a clip of what happened when the woman descended the pyramid.

In the clip, an angry mob verbally lashes out at the woman and douses her with water as she's escorted from the site by local authorities.

"This is so disrespectful… don’t mess with my Mexican people," the user captioned the viral video. Watch below:

Users commented on the video, expressing their outrage and shock that anyone would even want to climb the ancient pyramid.

"I don’t understand why they want to climb it. It’s so steep, and it’s historical. I mean one mistake and they’re tumbling to their death," one person wrote.

"Apart from the disrespect idk why people would want to climb it. Steps are so steep. It’s kinda scary to come down," another commented.

"People say 'What if she didn't know?' ... There's a little fence like around the whole pyramid .... I'm pretty sure its to prevent people going on it," someone else weighed in.

According to Riviera Maya News, the woman was arrested and fined for climbing the pyramid.

The Temple of Kukulcán, also known as El Castillo, meaning "the castle" in Spanish, was built by the Mayans between the 9th and 12th centuries.