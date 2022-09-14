12 Amazing TV Shows You Can Binge in One Day

Isn’t it great that we have a variety of critically acclaimed television shows at our fingertips? Thanks to streaming services, we’re never too far away from our next must-watch TV series. From Netflix to HBO Max to Prime Video, it feels like great shows are everywhere. But that creates its own problems … like, where do we find the time to watch them all?

When a new series comes out, sometimes all the episodes will be available at once. Other times, they’ll be dropped periodically once a week. For those of us that miss a show’s debut, however, there is the option to watch the show at our leisure. If the show is particularly good, it’s very tough to take a break. In fact, you might just have to watch it all in one sitting. And that is what we call “binge-watching” a series.

Between work or school, chores, and social obligations, finding time to squeeze in a few hours of television can be challenging. So when you find yourself with a day that’s completely free of responsibilities, you may find yourself wanting to dive into a new show. Luckily, with today’s TV miniseries format, it’s possible to get through an entire season of a show in under 6 hours. In some cases, you can even get through two seasons in that amount of time.

The next time you find yourself with nothing but free time and a remote, go ahead and put on one of these amazing TV series. You’ll even be able to finish it before dinner.