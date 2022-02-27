Twitter Erupts in Backlash Against Fancasts of Jeremy Renner as Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy

As the crisis in Ukraine continues to intensify, it seems some people are more concerned about casting an actor in a potential movie about the situation than the actual events unfolding on their television screens in real time.

It all began when some folks on social media pointed out that actor Jeremy Renner somewhat resembles Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, believing that the MCU star would be a great fit to play the leader when Hollywood inevitably makes a film about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Indeed, Renner and Zelenskyy have similar hair, facial features and builds, and some social media users noted that Renner has previously portrayed serious characters in intense situations in various action films.

"There’s never going to be a right time to say it so I'll just go ahead and say it now: President Zelinsky [sic] looks like a Ukrainian Jeremy Renner," one user tweeted.

It's no secret that Hollywood glamorizes and capitalizes off of real wars, often turning tragic and violent events into entertainment. But beginning to plan a film during an ongoing invasion would hardly be ethical.

That said, countless other social media users called the fancasts insensitive. Many weren't thrilled that some seemed more concerned with fancasting a fictional movie about a real-world crisis that is currently taking place, especially when people are being displaced from their homes and fearing for their lives.

"That's the most pathetic and tasteless thing you could possibly be thinking about right now," one user tweeted.

In real life, President Zelenskyy has been a beacon of hope, leadership and courage for his people. He has urged Ukraine's citizens to fight the more than 100,000 Russian troops that have invaded, and has stood firm against Russian President Putin's threats against the country.

Zelenskyy himself even turned down evacuation offers so he could stay and be with his people, instead requesting increased ammunition for the ongoing fight.

"We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are protecting Ukraine," Zelenskyy said. "We are all here. Our army are here. Citizens and society are here. We are defending our independence, our state, and it will remain so."