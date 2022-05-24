Ukrainian Boxing Champion Oleg Prudky Killed Amid War With Russia

Oleg Prudky, a Ukrainian boxing champion who bravely stepped up to defend his homeland against the ongoing Russian invasion, was killed in battle.

The Ukrainian Boxing Federation confirmed the news and shared a tribute to the late Prudky on Instagram.

"We are sad to announce that the master of sports of international boxing class, champion of Ukraine Oleh Prudkyi, died in battles with the Russian occupiers," a translation of the post reads. "The Boxing Federation of Ukraine expresses its condolences to the boxer's family!"

The message accompanies a black and white photo of Prudky. You can see it below:

The boxer was a member of the Cherkasy Police special forces. The force confirmed Prudky died alongside three other officers over the weekend in a statement shared with talkSPORT.

“On May 22, defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, our colleagues, police officers of the Special Operations Department of the KORD Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police, were killed," the statement reads. "There are no words to convey the pain, the despair over the irreparable loss."

Prudky was 30 years old and leaves behind a wife and two daughters, according to TMZ.

The outlet notes his wife memorialized her late husband on social media. "You are my ANGEL! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH," she wrote.

Outlet talkSPORT reports Prudky competed on the amateur and semi-professional levels as a boxer. He held the title as the national amateur champion boxer for two years and competed in the World Series of Boxing competition. The latter is a semi-professional event.

Prudky is not the only former boxer who has stepped up to defend his country in the war.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv and a Hall of Fame boxer, announced that he would fight the invaders. ESPN notes his brother Wladimir Klitschko, also a Hall of Fame boxer, was prepared to fight beside him.

Prudky's bravery and the bravery of his fellow Ukrainians will not be forgotten.